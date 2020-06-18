Sections
Home / India News / Earthquake rocks Mizoram, no report of damage

Earthquake rocks Mizoram, no report of damage

The Northeast falls in a high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent in the region.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The earthquake hit 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram. (Representative image)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

There has been no immediate report of any damage.

The Northeast falls in a high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent in the region.

Over the past few weeks several earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi and Gujarat. There have been no damages in any of the quakes so far.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Djokovic says important all players free to travel to US Open
Jun 18, 2020 21:52 IST
J&K records 149 fresh Covid-19 infections, tally rises to 5,555
Jun 18, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.