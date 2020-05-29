4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

No damage has been reported so far, however people were seen rushing out of their homes. (ANI photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck in Haryana near Delhi on Friday evening.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rohtak in Haryana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far, however people were seen rushing out of their homes. The whole country is in the midst of a lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Social media went about doing its work with #earthquake quickly becoming the top trend in the country, with 24.4k tweets at the time of writing this.