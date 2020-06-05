Sections
Easing the lockdown: Shops in Thane opened amid confusion and chaos

By Megha Pol, Hindustan Times Thane

The traders said more than 500 shops were open on Friday but local residents have not yet arrived at these outlets in large numbers as they aren’t aware which shops are open. (ANI file photo)

Thane: More than 500 shops in the main markets of Naupada area of Thane opened for business on Friday after more than two months following the easing of lockdown norms by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The opening, however, was marred by confusion as police said the corporation had not followed their advice while allotting odd and even slots to shops. A meeting of the police and civic authorities was scheduled to resolve this issue.

Late on Thursday night, the corporation allotted the list of shops which will open on odd and even days in the stretch from Court Naka to markets near Jamli Naka, and in Thane station areas. More than 500 shops were supposed to open on June 5, an odd day.

Ramrao Somvanshi, the senior police inspector of Thane Nagar Police station, said, “We had suggested that shops on one side of the street should open on odd days and those on the other side on even days, to ensure social distancing is maintained.



“While allotting odd and even days, the corporation left out a few small by-lanes, due to which we can see shops open on both sides of some streets. The list will have to be revised to include even these by-lanes.”

The traders said more than 500 shops were open on Friday but local residents have not yet arrived at these outlets in large numbers as they aren’t aware which shops are open.

Mitesh Shah, a member of Gokhale Road traders union, said: “There was confusion till yesterday (Thursday). However, late at night, the corporation released the list so the shops have opened accordingly.

“However, it is true that they left out some small lanes, so the shops are open on both sides of streets. The residents also have not come to markets as they were unsure which shops will be open. More than 500 shops are open in the market area since Friday morning.”

A TMC official from Naupada said the list of shops will be revised after the meeting with the police.

