Sections
Home / India News / EC asks political parties to send suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19

EC asks political parties to send suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19

The parties have been asked to send in their views and suggestions by July 31. This comes as Bihar is set to go assembly polls later this year amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send in their views and suggestions by July 31 on how to conduct election campaigns and public meetings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as Bihar is set to go assembly polls later this year amid the Covid-19 crisis. Several opposition parties of Bihar urged the Election Commission on Friday to assure voters that the upcoming assembly polls, amid the pandemic, do not become a “super-spreader event”.

Also read: ‘Free and fair elections’: Election Commission, Bihar opposition discuss poll concerns

“Accordingly, you are requested to kindly send your views and suggestions latest by July 31, 2020, so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during pandemic period,” it said in the letter to the parties.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the state badly. In capital city Patna, as many as 89 containment zones and over 16 districts have been put under lockdown for another 15 days with effect from July 16,” the opposition memorandum said.



The term of the current Bihar Assembly ends on November 29 and a new assembly has to be constituted before that.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Khattar orders stern action against people moving around without face masks
Jul 18, 2020 11:07 IST
Virat Kohli wanted to take me down straightaway: Australia pacer
Jul 18, 2020 11:10 IST
Amitabh Bachchan gets reflective in Covid ward
Jul 18, 2020 11:06 IST
Gauri Shinde shares challenges of shooting from home
Jul 18, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.