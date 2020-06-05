EC begins preparations for Bihar elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission has begun preparing for holding elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly, scheduled for later this year, according to a person aware of developments.

The commission, however, is yet to take a call on whether elections to fill 17 vacancies in the Bihar legislative council will be held ahead of the assembly polls, which have to be completed before the term of the current assembly ends on November 29.

The commission is also yet to decide on dates for the by-polls to 24 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission on Monday gave its nod for holding elections to 24 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, an issue that had been deferred because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, it also allowed Maharashtra to hold elections to fill nine vacancies in the state’s legislative council. The candidates, including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, were elected unopposed, negating the need for an election.

There are also nine vacancies in the Vidhan Sabha constituency, and eight vacancies in the teachers’ constituency and graduates’ constituency in Bihar.

“As of now, nothing is confirmed, including dates, but the process of assessing the preparedness and drafting electoral rolls in Bihar has to be done,” the person cited above said.

On Tuesday, Bihar’s chief electoral officer HR Srinivas met district officials to assess the state’s preparations for the elections amid the pandemic.

“Work is going on in full swing,” Srinivas said, when asked about the election preparations. He said a meeting with representatives of political parties will be held over the next 10 days.

Political parties have also begun their preparations, though most rallies and outreach programmes are being conducted virtually.

One the challenges the Election Commission will face in organising the elections, the first functionary said, is the primary concern of ensuring sanitisation of polling booths, and the safety of polling officials and voters.

“We have to ensure that social distancing and health protocols laid down by the disaster management authority are strictly adhered to. We will have to rely on technological interventions to ensure a safe polling atmosphere. As for the rules that political parties will have to follow for campaigning and other processes, those will be discussed after consultations with them,” the first functionary said.

A former chief election commissioner (CEC), who didn’t wish to be named, said the polling body can borrow from practices followed by South Korea, which held its elections amid the pandemic on April 15.

“Now, voters can use an app to tell them how long the queue at their polling station is. So they can plan when to reach and cast their vote. South Korea has set an example by holding an election during the pandemic, and with a record voter turnout of 66%. So holding elections during the pandemic is doable,” the former CEC said.