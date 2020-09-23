Sections
EC denies asking CBDT for IT notice to Pawar

Pawar said he has heard his daughter, Supriya Sule, was likely to get a similar notice soon and that such notices were also sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:41 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pawar on Tuesday told reporters the income tax department has issued him a notice in connection with poll affidavits submitted to the EC over the last decade. (Satish Bate/HT photo)

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued a statement denying reports that it had directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to issue a notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over his poll affidavits.

“In some sections of Media it has been reported that Income Tax notice has been issued to Shri Sharad Pawar, Member of Parliament, on the directions of Election Commission of India. In this context, it is stated that the Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue notice to Shri Pawar.”

Pawar on Tuesday told reporters the income tax department has issued him a notice in connection with poll affidavits submitted to the EC over the last decade. He added he has heard his daughter, Supriya Sule, was likely to get a similar notice soon and that such notices were also sent to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray.

Pawar said the income tax department has sought his “clarification and explanation” over some affidavits.

“I received a notice from the income tax department. It was sent on the directives of the Election Commission of India. They have sought information and clarification related to the details on assets shared by me in election affidavits filed in 2020, 2014, and 2009-10. I heard that Supriya is also likely to get a similar notice soon. I will have to immediately respond to the notice as it also warned of things such as raids,” Pawar said.

Pawar’s remarks came days after CBDT took up complaints lodged with the EC alleging discrepancies and omissions in poll affidavits of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

