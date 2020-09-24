EC: Didn’t ask CBDT to issue notice to Pawar

The NCP and the Thackery’s Shiv Sena are alliance partners in the Maharashtra government. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Wednesday issued a statement denying reports that it had directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to issue a notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over the declaration of his assets in the election affidavits filed over more than a decade.

“In some sections of media it has been reported that Income Tax notice has been issued to Shri Sharad Pawar, member of Parliament, on the directions of Election Commission of India. In this context, it is stated that the Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue notice to Shri Pawar,” it said.

The EC’s comments came after Pawar said that a tax notice had been served to him at the behest of the Commission, and that he had heard similar notices were sent to his daughter Supriya Sule, and Maharashta’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya. The NCP and the Thackery’s Shiv Sena are alliance partners in the Maharashtra government.

Pawar took a swipe at the Centre over the notice on Tuesday, saying it reflected a “feeling of love” for them. His party on Wednesday confirmed that the notice was sent.

A person familiar with the matter, however, said that EC received no complaint against Pawar that could have been forwarded to CBDT.

“There have been no such complaints to the EC. In the case of Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray, the complaints received by EC have been forwarded to the CBDT to investigate,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

EC has forwarded a month-and-a-half old complaint against NCP’s Supriya Sule, Pawar’s daughter, to the tax watchdog as well. “The EC has not asked CBDT to serve any notices, it has merely forwarded the complaints it has received for their consideration,” the person added.

HT could not directly confirm if Sule has been issued any I-T notice yet.

On Tuesday, Pawar said he received the notice from the income tax department the previous day.

“It was sent on the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI). They have sought information and clarification related to the details on assets shared by me in election affidavits filed in 2020, 2014 and 2009-10. I heard that [NCP lawmaker] Supriya [Sule] is also likely to get a similar notice soon. I will have to immediately respond to the notice as it also warned of things like raids,” Pawar told reporters.

Party spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that the NCP chief has received notice from the I-T department based on his affidavits filed with the election commission.

“Pawar saheb has got the I-T notice is a fact. We don’t know who has directed them but the details sought by I-T is based on the election affidavits filed with the election commission,” Malik said.