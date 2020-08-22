EC issues guidelines for conduct of general elections during Covid-19: Full details

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All voters will be given gloves to sign voter register and press EVM button to cast vote (PTI)

The Election Commission of India has issued guidelines for the conduct of general elections/by-elections during coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Door-to-door campaigns with only five people and gloves for voters before they press the button at electronic voting machines are some of the guidelines for holding elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the do’s and don’t’s to be followed during elections:

•Every person shall wear face mask during election-related activities.

•Thermal screening to be carried out at the entry of hall/room/premises used for election purposes. Sanitizer, soap and water shall also be made available.

•Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant Covid-19 guidelines of the state government and Ministry of Home Affairs.

•As far as practicable, large halls should be identified and utilised to ensure social distancing norms.

•Adequate number of vehicles, shall be mobilised for movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines.

•Full nomination process can be completed online; for physical filing of nomination, only two persons can accompany candidate.

•All voters will be given gloves to sign voter register and press EVM button to cast vote.

•Those running temperature and even Covid positive patients shall be facilitated to vote in the last hour of poll.

•Maximum of 5 people, including candidate, will be allowed for door to door campaign

•No more than 5 vehicles to be allowed in roadshows; public rallies to be held in grounds pre-identified by district election officer.

•Nodal officer to be designated for the state, district and assembly constituency to oversee enforcement of Covid-19 safety measures.

•A reserve pool of polling, counting and other staff will be maintained by the Returning Officer to replace election staff who show symptoms of coronavirus infection.

•Only two people and two vehicles can accompany a candidate if coming to the election office to file papers.

•Returning Officer’s chamber should have sufficient space to perform the functions of nomination, scrutiny and symbol allocation following social distancing norms. Returning Officer should allot staggered time in advance to prospective candidates.

Elections are due in later this year in Bihar, which has reported 1.15 lakh coronavirus cases and over 570 deaths till now. The Election Commission, however, has not made any announcement about the schedule.

In Bihar, except Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the BJP, almost all major political parties have demanded that elections be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.