Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / EC removes Bihar excise commissioner

EC removes Bihar excise commissioner

PATNAThe Election Commission on Wednesday removed state excise commissioner from his post for failing to present an effective action plan to check the illegal flow of liquor ahead...

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:10 IST

By Anirban Guha Roy,

PATNA

The Election Commission on Wednesday removed state excise commissioner from his post for failing to present an effective action plan to check the illegal flow of liquor ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Bihar.

An ECI team, led by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, is on a three-day visit to Bihar to review poll preparedness. The team held meetings with officials from 26 districts and enforcement agencies, including the excise and income tax departments on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Bihar chief electoral officer, HR Srinivasa, said that excise commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji was removed from the post with immediate effect.



“Election Commission has removed Shri B Karthikey Dhanji, IAS (BR:2008) from the post of Excise Commissioner with immediate effect for non –presentation of effective action plan for preventive measures and grossly inadequate preparedness during the review of Enforcement Agencies located in /having headquarters in Bihar today (Wednesday),” a statement issued by Srinivasa said.

People familiar with the matter said that the EC’s action is indicative that the poll panel is unhappy with the reports of illegal flow of liquor into the state from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and also states like Haryana.

There have been reports of seizures of contraband items and drugs in East Champaran and adjoining district in the last one month.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Oct 01, 2020 00:45 IST
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Sep 30, 2020 23:34 IST
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Sep 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Oct 01, 2020 00:03 IST

latest news

Why people in Mumbai don’t wear masks despite Covid-19 threat? ‘Lost it; it flew away; led to allergy’
Oct 01, 2020 00:43 IST
J&K’s Covid tally surpasses 75,000
Oct 01, 2020 00:42 IST
India tests missile with target range of 400km
Oct 01, 2020 00:41 IST
8 new Mumbai locals added on Central Railway route
Oct 01, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.