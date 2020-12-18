Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness; officials to set off for Tamil Nadu next week

EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness; officials to set off for Tamil Nadu next week

While deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain is already in Kolkata, EC secretary general Umesh Sinha and deputy election commissioner Ashish Kundra will leave for Chennai next week

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Election Commission of India building, New Delhi. (HT file)

The Election Commission of India (EC) has begun poll preparation for assembly elections in April-May next year. While senior officials of the poll body are already in West Bengal,a team would visit Tamil Nadu next week, people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Deputy election commissioner Sudip Jain is already in Kolkata and EC secretary general Umesh Sinha and deputy election commissioner Ashish Kundra will leave for Chennai next week.

They will assess the preparedness of the states, which are among the five that will go to polls next year. The other states where elections are scheduled are Kerala and Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The officials will conduct consultations with various stakeholders, including meetings with all state level EC officials who will be briefing the poll panel on the preparations. After the success in conducting the elections to the 243-member assembly in Bihar amid the Covid-19 pandemic, election commissioner Sushil Chandra had told Hindustan Times that the other five poll bound states would vote on schedule. The EC may issue similar guidelines as it had for the Bihar elections, if need be.

Also read | Will join hands with Rajinikanth if our ideologies match, says Kamal Haasan

The poll bound states are likely to see a heated battle, with BJP campaigning in full swing in Bengal. On Tuesday, a BJP delegation met chief election commissioner Sunil Arora to apprise him with the recent attack on the convoy of party president JP Nadda. The party has taken on the Mamta Banerjee-led government, in what promises to be a high-pitched political contest.

In Tamil Nadu, the latest entrant into the political fray is actor Rajinikanth, who has announced that his party will contest all 234 seats. The BJP and AIADMK are yet to finalise their alliance and negotiations between the Congress and DMK are also underway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Bollywood Wives on their ‘mundane’ lives: Maheep cooks, Seema buys veggies
by HT Entertainment Desk
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan under the Central Vista project and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Man sings to bird in a heartfelt voice, it ‘joins’ in. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
UK slavery museum criticised for ‘dehumanising’ sex trafficking exhibition
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.