ED books Medanta Hospital MD Naresh Trehan in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money-laundering case against Medanta Hospital, its chairman Dr. Naresh Trehan and unknown Haryana government officers for alleged irregularities in the allotment of land to the hospital in 2004, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

ED’s PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case is based on a Gurugram Police’s first information report (FIR) filed in the matter on June 6 that named Dr. Trehan; his organisation Global Health Pvt Ltd; Atul Punj of Punj Llyod; and Sunil Sachdeva and Anant Jain, two officers of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), among others on the orders of a Gurugram civil court.

An RTI (right to information) activist, Raman Sharma, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter in the Gurugram civil court of additional district and sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, citing irregularities and corruption for laundering money.

The Medanta hospital authorities have denied the allegations as “false, baseless and motivated”.

The case pertains to the allotment of a plot of land to the hospital in 2004. The Haryana government, through HSVP, allotted 53 acres of land in Gurugram’s Sector 38 along the Delhi-Jaipur road (NH-48) for the development of The Medicity.

An official statement by Medanta Hospital authorities on Gurugram Police’s FIR said: “This complaint has been filed by a person, who claims to be an RTI activist. However, it has been reported in the press that he has had an FIR for extortion registered against him. All the allegations in this complaint are completely false, baseless, and motivated.”

Sharma had alleged that Medanta, in connivance with government officials, obtained pecuniary advantage as “land meant for institutional purposes was used for pure commercial, speculative and self-service purposes”, and several acres of land were allotted at undervalued rates.

Sharma also alleged that the accused obtained occupational certificates based on misrepresentation, as there was no area on the premises that was allocated for medical and paramedical education, as advertised.

Dr. Trehan has reacted to Sharma’s charges.

“The allegations in Raman Sharma’s complaint pertain to the 16-year-old land allotment on which the hospital is built. Everything about this land allotment, which was done through a public auction, is legal. The allegations are nothing short of absurd. We’ve built one of the finest hospitals in this part of the world, and we’re proud of the work we do. Sharma has chosen to file this complaint to harass me amid a global pandemic. I’m continuing to tend to my patients despite being over 70 and putting myself at a risk because of the pandemic. It’s of grave concern and hurt that doctors and hospitals are bearing the brunt of harassment by people of dubious antecedents,” Dr. Trehan said.