Sections
Home / India News / Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown

Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown

ED claims that Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had kept valuables at a Hong Kong godown.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nirav Modi is currently lodged in a UK Jail. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it had brought back 108 entities belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi including polished diamonds, silver jewellery and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of declared value from Hong Kong.

“Value of these goods have been declared to be Rs 1,350 crores (approx). These valuables include polished diamonds, pearls, pearl and silver jewelry etc. and were kept in the godown of a logistics company in Hong Kong,” an official statement from the agency said.

The consignments weighing approx 2,340 kg were brought back to Mumbai on Wednesday, it added.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are Indian businessman who are wanted by the authorities in connection with cheating Indian banks of thousands of crores. Nirav Modi, the main accused, in the Rs 23,780 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, is currently languishing in a UK prison since March last year. India is attempting to get him extradited. His uncle Mehul Choksi, also accused of cheating Punjab National Bank (PNB), is currently in Antigua.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

The development comes a few days after a special Mumbai court allowed ED to confiscate Nirav Modi’s properties.

The ED official statement says these consignments had been sent to Hong Kong from Dubai in early 2018 and the ED had received a tip off in the month of July the same year.

“The authorities were continuously engaged in discussion with various authorities in Hong Kong to bring back these valuables to India. Various modalities were finalized and after completing all the legal formalities these consignments have now been brought back to India.” the release added.

Also Read: Political barbs fly over Nirav’s case

CBI has accused Modi of pulling a large-scale fraud upon the PNB by fraudulently obtaining Letters of Understanding (LOUs or loan agreements) while the Enforcement Directorate is pursuing the businessman for laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

The ED claims to have earlier brought back 33 consignments of valuables from Dubai and Hong Kong linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case. These were valued at around Rs 137 crore, said the agency.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi says ‘hope we make you proud’ as Gunjan Saxena reacts to film teaser
Jun 10, 2020 19:09 IST
UK to reopen zoos, safari parks, but no schools
Jun 10, 2020 19:08 IST
Boxing mostly considered a male-dominated sport: Mary Kom
Jun 10, 2020 19:07 IST
Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases
Jun 10, 2020 19:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.