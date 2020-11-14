Sections
ED Director S K Mishra’s tenure extended by one year

The ED is a central investigative agency that enforces two central laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

His tenure was to end next week as the ED director’s post comes with a fixed term of two years. (ANI/Twittter)

The Union government has extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year after modifying his appointment order that was issued in 2018, officials said.

Mishra, 60, is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre and was appointed the Enforcement Directorate chief on November 19, 2018.

His tenure was to end next week as the ED director’s post comes with a fixed term of two years.

As per an order issued by the Department of Revenue under the Union finance ministry on Friday, the 2018 order for appointment of Mishra has been modified.  “The President of India is pleased to approve the modification in the earlier order dated November 19, 2018, appointing Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra as director of enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate,” it said.



It added that his appointment will be for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

These laws were enacted to curb money laundering, terror financing, black money and hawala or illegal financial transactions that have cross-border ramifications.

