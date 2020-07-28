Sections
Home / India News / ED summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours

The summons by the agency comes almost a week after ED conducted raids across the country including premises of Gehlot’s brother Agrasain and his company for alleged money laundering.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media outside the Governor’s residence, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot asking him to appear before it in Delhi on Wednesday, officials told Hindustan Times.

The summons by the agency comes almost a week after ED conducted raids across the country including premises of Gehlot’s brother Agrasain and his company for alleged money laundering in the export of a fertiliser meant for Indian farmers illegally in connivance with others, people familiar with the developments said.

Summons, combined with searches by the probe agency, come at a time when CM Gehlot is locked in a political battle with Sachin Pilot, who has been ousted from the posts of the deputy chief minister and the state Congress president.

