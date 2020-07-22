ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case

Sections
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:00 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sandee Nair (left), an accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, being taken by police after a hearing at a special court, in Kochi, on July 13. (PTI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal.

The ED is the third agency to launch an investigation in the scandal after Customs and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

However, a money laundering probe will be different from other investigations. It will allow the ED to attach properties of accused people and investigate shell companies if found involved in smuggling of gold.

The case came to light after the Customs department seized 30 kg gold from a consignment that came in the name of an official of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. On July 9, the Union home ministry asked the NIA to probe the racket.



The haul of 30 kg gold is said to be worth Rs 15 crore.

The NIA has arrested four people, including the two key accused Swapna Suresh and Sadeep Nair, and Customs 13 in connection with the case so far. Sarith PS was the first accused who was arrested by the Customs department.

The NIA had last week approached Interpol seeking a “blue notice” against Faisal Fareed, a Dubai-based person named as an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The agency found that Fareed had forged the documents - seal and emblem - of the UAE embassy to ensure diplomatic protection for the baggage and the gold was to be used for terror activities.

An Interpol “blue notice” is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Two senior officials, the CM’s principal secretary M Sivasankar and IT fellow Arun Balachandran, were removed after their name cropped up and many others are under the scanner now.

