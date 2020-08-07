ED rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case, summons aide too

Sections
The agency is investigating money laundering and foreign exchange violations in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 11:58 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra police station to record her statement in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued summons to Shruti Modi, business manager of Rhea Chakraborty, against whom the parents of actor Sushant Singh Rajput have registered a case.

The ED has also asked Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the agency rejected Chakraborty’s request to defer questioning in the case. She was asked to appear before it with documents pertaining to her investments on Friday and if Chakraborty doesn’t come she will be violating the summons, the ED said.

The summons is linked to a case by ED on July 31 on the basis of a first information report (FIR) by Bihar police that followed a complaint by Rajput’s father. He has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide and siphoning off his money.



The agency is investigating money laundering and foreign exchange violations in connection with the case.

Chakarborty is said to have gone out of public view ever since she posted a video appeal claiming innocence and wishing that the truth behind Rajput’s death comes out one day clearing her name. Bihar Police has been claiming that it has been unable to trace Chakraborty, who has been accused of diverting huge sums from Sushant’s account apart from keeping him in confinement and harassing him mentally.

“Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don’t have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai Police,” Director General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey said on Wednesday.

Pandey had made a sensational claim on Tuesday saying that Rs 50 crore was withdrawn from the late actor’s account in the last four years and Rs 15 crore was withdrawn in the last year alone. He also accused the Mumbai Police of deliberately not probing the financial angle in the case.

Sushant’s parents and the Bihar Police had earlier blamed Rhea Chakraborty of manipulating Sushant including diverting his money.

Rajput, aged 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

