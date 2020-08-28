ED summons Goa hotelier in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (Hindustan Times)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have issued a summons to a Goa-based hotelier, Gaurav Arya, and have called him for questioning on Monday in a case relating to alleged money laundering against associates of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ED officials visited Hotel Tamarind at Anjuna, a coastal village in Goa, but found the property to be shut.

The hotel has been shut since the lockdown restrictions were enforced in March-end to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The officials have stuck the notice on the door of the closed hotel.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty quizzed by CBI for first time

The notice stated that Arya must meet Rajiv Kumar, assistant director, ED, at 11 am on Monday in connection with a case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Arya runs Hotel Tamarind and a cafe in Goa that are both shut because of the pandemic.

He has also been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 in what police said appeared to be an open-and-shut case of suicide. The post-mortem report ruled out any foul play. After a two-week quiet, a political controversy erupted over the death, as a Bihar police team constituted to probe the case on a complaint by the actor’s family alleged it got no cooperation from its Mumbai counterpart.

The jurisdictional turf war spilled into the legal arena as the Supreme Court was approached to decide if CBI could investigate the matter. The issue became deeply acrimonious and divisive at multiple levels — between the Rajput and Chakraborty families, between the actors’ respective sets of fans, between the governments of the two states in question, and between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its former ally Shiv Sena — and left the entertainment industry split vertically.

The case opened up a raging debate in and about the industry, devolving into a war of words and allegations between two camps largely made up of “insiders” (with generational links to Bollywood) and “outsiders” (first-generation actors and filmmakers). Chakraborty and her supporters alleged that the Bihar government was trying to hijack the emotive issue for political capital ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.