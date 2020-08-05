Sections
Home / India News / ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Sushant Singh Rajput’s former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakarborty is said to have gone out of public view ever since she posted a video appeal claiming innocence and wishing that the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will come out one day and clear her name. (File photo)

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued summons to Sushant Singh Rajput’s former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty asking her to appear before the agency on Friday at 11 am, said officials privy to the development.

Rhea Chakarborty is said to have gone out of public view ever since she posted a video appeal claiming innocence and wishing that the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death comes out one day clearing her name. Bihar police has been claiming that it has been unable to trace Chakraborty, who has been accused of diverting huge sums from Sushant’s account apart from keeping him in confinement and harassing him mentally.

Also Read: ‘Rhea Chakraborty is absconding, she is not coming forward’ says DGP Bihar

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the financial misconduct aspect of the investigation.

Earlier today, Central government notified a CBI probe into the abetment of suicide case registered against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in Patna. The case was filed several days after Rajput, aged 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.



Rhea has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case registered in Bihar to Mumbai. During the hearing of the case, the apex court today directed the Mumbai Police to place before it the status report of the probe conducted so far.

Also Read: IPS officer asked me to pressurise Rhea Chakraborty: DCP Dahiya

Among the several questions swirling over Sushant’s death, one pertains to alleged financial fleecing of the rising star at the hands of his former girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey in a sensational claim made on Tuesday said that Rs 50 crore was withdrawn from the late actor’s account in the last four years and Rs 15 crore was withdrawn in the last year alone. He also accused the Mumbai Police of deliberately not probing the financial angle in the case. Sushant’s parents and Bihar police have earlier blamed Rhea Chakraborty of manipulating Sushant including diverting his money.

