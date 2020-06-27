Sections
ED team at Ahmed Patel's house in connection with money laundering case

ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case

The agency had gone to Patel’s house to record his statement in the case. He was earlier summoned for questioning but he had said he can’t come due to Covid-19 guidelines as he is a senior citizen.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It is alleged that Sterling Biotech took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets. The total volume of the alleged loan defraud is pegged at Rs 8,100 crore. (HT Photo)

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team landed at veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s Delhi residence on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case involving Sterling Biotech Ltd.

The agency had gone to Patel’s house to record his statement in the case. He was earlier summoned for questioning, but the leader cited Covid-19 guidelines and expressed his inability to visit the ED. The health ministry had issued advisory for citizens above 65 years to stay at home to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

It is alleged that Sterling Biotech took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets. The total volume of the alleged loan defraud is pegged at Rs 8,100 crore.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at multiple premises linked to Ratul Puri - nephew of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath - in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him on Thursday for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 787 crore, officials familiar with the matter said. The agency teams, wearing PPE (personal protection equipment), raided several buildings in Delhi and Noida.



