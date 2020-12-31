Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti

ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba mufti said that she was ready to face any questioning but demanded fairness of process.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Srinagar

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir demanded that any questioning of her or her family members or checking of their devices should be done under an impartial judicial authority. (Photo @jkpdp)

The Enforcement Directorate is being “weaponised by the ruling party to hound political opponents”, alleged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday, underscoring that she will fight legally and politically against the agency.

Mufti shared the letter she sent to the director of the ED, claiming that various persons from Kashmir related to her were summoned by the agency.

“The only common thread connecting these persons appears to be that they are all acquainted with me, my family or my politics in one way or another. The questioning of these persons is also focused on myself, my personal, political and financial affairs, my late father’s grave and memorial, my sister’s finances, home constructions, my brother’s finances and personal affairs etc,” read the letter.

She stated that PDP leader Waheed Para was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in what she said was a “non-existent case” around the dates of elections.



Youth leader Waheed Parra was arrested for allegedly supporting Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned terror outfit. The arrest came days after he filed a nomination to contest the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

She said that she was ready to face any questioning but demanded fairness of process.

“The use of the ED against political opponents is not an unknown device for a party in power at the Centre. I wish to notify you that I am a responsible citizen and politician…I am ready and willing to face any questioning by any agency. But I will insist upon the legitimacy of the process,” she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir demanded that any questioning of her or her family members or checking of their devices should be done under an impartial judicial authority.

“If there is any breach of what I consider to be norms of law , good conduct and constitutionalism, I shall not hesitate to take the matter up legally and politically,” she wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
by HT Correspondent
ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti
by HT Correspondent
CBSE board exams 2021 to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15: Education Minister
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Five murders in three districts rock Bihar on bloody Thursday
by Avinash Kumar

latest news

Pakistan’s relations with India remain stationary; with China it has consolidated; there is an uptick with the US
by T C A Raghavan
Shilpa’s son Viaan turns photographer as she soaks up ‘last sunset’ of 2020
by HT Entertainment Desk
In memoriam: Remembering sports persons who passed away in 2020
by Dhiman Sarkar
Five murders in three districts rock Bihar on bloody Thursday
by Avinash Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.