Sections
Home / India News / Education secy seeks states’ ‘unstinted support’ for NEET, JEE

Education secy seeks states’ ‘unstinted support’ for NEET, JEE

New DelhiWith dates for the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE (Main), for admission to top engineering schools and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission...

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:48 IST

By Amandeep Shukla,

New Delhi

With dates for the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE (Main), for admission to top engineering schools and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental courses approaching, the Centre has written to state governments seeking their support for the conduct of the exams in which over 2.5 million students will appear across the country.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states, Union higher education secretary Amit Khare has sought the “unstinted support” of all states and Union territories for successful conduct of JEE, NEET and other tests by the National Testing Agency, an autonomous body under the education ministry.

The JEE (Main) exam, on the basis of which admission to top engineering schools including the elite Indian Institutes of Technology is decided, is due to be held from September 1 to 6. NEET is scheduled to take place on September 30.



Scheduling of the two examinations at a time when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is still raging has triggered concern among some students, parents and educationists, but the Centre has dismissed worries and said all requisite precautions will be taken in conducting the tests.

In the letter, a copy of which was seen by HT, Khare also referred to the Supreme Court ruling on the matter, and that the future of the students cannot be put in peril and a “full academic year cannot be wasted”.

The top education ministry official said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Vineet Joshi, the director general of the National Testing Agency, had also written to states seeking their support in the conduct of these exams.

Precautions include adequate police protection at each exam venue, he said. The education secretary asked the chief secretaries of all states to issue suitable instructions so that the exams can be conducted smoothly.

Significantly, on Sunday, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also sought the support of all stakeholders in the smooth conduct of the exams. Pokhriyal said there had been attempts to spread misinformation on the issue, adding that this is a subject that shouldn’t be politicised .

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
Aug 31, 2020 01:24 IST
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
Aug 31, 2020 00:28 IST
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
Aug 31, 2020 00:55 IST
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

Boseman’s last tweet becomes most-liked tweet ever
Aug 31, 2020 02:00 IST
66-year-old booked for sodomising 4-year-old grandchild in Mumbai
Aug 31, 2020 01:37 IST
2 brothers drown in Kamvari river near Mumbai
Aug 31, 2020 01:36 IST
Digitalisation of lower courts in Mumbai a distant dream; lockdown adds to existing woes
Aug 31, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.