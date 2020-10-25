Sections
Home / India News / ‘Efforts to reignite anti-CAA protests still continue’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Dussehra address

RSS marks Vijay Dashmi as one of its biggest events when the Sangh chief addresses the workers on a number of issues concerning politics, society, national security and family values.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mohan Bhagwat addressing the RSS workers during annual Dussehra events in Nagpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday listed various “noteworthy incidents” that took place in the last one year.

“In 2019, Article 370 became ineffective, then the Supreme Court gave Ayodhya verdict on November 9. Entire nation accepted the verdict. On August 5, 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple was held. We witnessed patience and sensibility of Indians during these events,” Bhagwat said during his annual Dussehra address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, as reported by news agency ANI.

Due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, only 50 volunteers were allowed inside the Maharshi Vyas auditorium.

Bhagwat said that the country saw many developments this year, but Covid-19 overshadowed everything.



“We witnessed anti-CAA protests which created tension in the country. Before it could be discussed further, the focus shifted on Corona this year. Corona overshadowed all other topics,” the RSS chief said.

He said that using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests.

“CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population. Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests,” said Bhagwat.

“Before it could be discussed further, the focus shifted on coronavirus this year. So, communal flare in minds of few people stayed in their minds only. In the background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Bhagwat also performed Shastra Puja, the Hindu tradition in which arms are worshipped annually during Dussehra.

