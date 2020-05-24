Eid in lockdown: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide special recipes on Eid to Muslims in Katra quarantine centre

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to serve special recipes to Muslims housed in quarantine centres on the occasion of Eid on Monday, March 25.

Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Monday since the moon could not be sighted on Saturday as per Delhi Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam.

The shrine board said they have been providing Sehri and Iftar meals to the Muslims after changing their schedule to meet the requirement of food for those fasting early morning and in the evening. Now, for Eid they will make special recipes and provide to the faithfuls.

Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra has been turned into a quarantine centre after the epidemic broke out in India in the month of March.

He said the decision was taken in line with the spirit of brotherhood as per the best traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several of these migrant labourers have come to the state riding on special Shramik trains and buses which dropped them to Udhampur town. Katra is around 40km away from Udhampur.

The shrine board, according to Kumar, has also been providing food to others housed in different quarantine centres in Katra and that their services were not limited just to Aashirwad Bhawan.

He said other people who have not been fasting have been given breakfast, lunch and dinner in other government-run quarantine facilities in Katra.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is one of the most famous Hindu shrines located in Jammu and Kashmir is also considered to be among the richest.

The board has spent Rs 80 lakh on providing food to the needy people since March 20 in various quarantine centres at Katra, Kumar claimed. In addition to this, it has also spent Rs 1.5 crore to fund the fight against Coronavirus.