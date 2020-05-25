Eid Mubarak: Wishes from PM Modi to President Kovind on festival of brotherhood and harmony

A group of boys offer prayers near a market on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Sunday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

President Ram Nath Kovid and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who extended their greeting on Eid-ul-Fitr as the festival is being celebrated across the country on Monday amid the lockdown to clamp the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister had last month thanked the leaders of the community for spreading awareness as the fasting month of Ramzan began, urging people to pray that “the world is freed of coronavirus before Eid”.

“When Ramzan was observed the last time, we never thought that there would be so many difficulties this time. Now that we are deep in crisis, we have an opportunity to observe the holy month with patience, sensitivity and selflessness. This time, we have to pray more than the last time so that the world is freed of coronavirus before Eid... so that we can celebrate with fervour just like before,” he said during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address.

President Kovind tweeted in English, Hindi and Urdu to extend his wishes to people celebrating the festival.

“Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace & harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with & caring for the vulnerable & needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread,” President Kovind posted on Twitter.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also posted his Eid message in three languages on Twitter and called for social distancing and celebrations at home.

“I hope that all of us will celebrate the festival by keeping alive the spirit of joy, compassion and mutual respect that underlies the pious occasion. May the noble ideals associated with #EidUlFitr usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in our lives. #HappyEid,” Naidu tweeted.

“The festival fortifies the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in our society. As we are facing unprecedented challenge in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, I appeal to everyone to celebrate #Eid at home and follow safe distancing. #EidMubarak,” he said.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his home and wished people on the occasion of Eid.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweeted also wished people on Eid.

“आप सभी को ईद मुबारक! Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you. #HappyEid,” he tweeted.

Prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi and across the country have appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari appealed people to celebrate Eid with simplicity and help poor people and their neighbours during the pandemic crisis.

The shahi imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, said the moon was sighted and Eid will be celebrated on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on Sunday after Muslim clerics made an official announcement about the moon sighting in the regions.