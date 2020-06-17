Sections
Home / India News / Eight DRI officials under home quarantine after accused in cigarette smuggling racket tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:18 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Mumbai: Eight officials, including a deputy director of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), have been placed under home quarantine and will undergo coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests after an accused, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a cigarette smuggling racket, tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday.

DRI authorities had seized cigarettes imported from Dubai worth Rs 12 crore from Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port on June 12, and two persons, both Chembur residents, were arrested on charges of smuggling the cigarettes in a container of dates.

“One of the accused tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. Eight DRI officials at our Nhava Sheva office have been quarantined since the accused, who tested Covid-19 positive, was in our custody,” said Rajesh Pandey, additional director-general, DRI (Mumbai zonal unit).

