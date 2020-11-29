Eight states/UTs largely contribute to India’s new Covid-19 cases: Data

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a passenger at a railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, on November 27. (REUTERS)

India’s daily new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are being largely reported from just eight states and Union Territories (UTs), according to the government data.

The states that contribute maximum number of daily new cases are Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal , Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,185 new Covid-19 cases, according to data on Saturday. Delhi has recorded 5,482 cases, while Kerala follows with 3,966 new cases, according to the data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The national recovery rate has improved and jumped to 93.68%, with total recovered cases in India being 87.59 lakhs (8,759,969) currently.

About 77% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

According to the health ministry data, Delhi has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,937 newly discharged cases, followed by 4,544 people having recovered in Kerala, and 4,089 in Maharashtra.

Similar pattern is observed in reporting of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country. As per government data, maximum number of Covid-19-related deaths currently are also being reported from 10 states and UTs.

Close to 78% of the 494 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in these 10 states and UTs.

The states are Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi, with 89 deaths, reported maximum new Covid-19 fatalities. Maharashtra on Saturday was a close second with 88 deaths reported in a single day, followed by West Bengal with 52 deaths.

Covid-19 testing in country has gone up tremendously, and the number of tests per million population is now more than 100,000 tests per million.

As of Saturday, India’s test per million population stands at 100,159. It stood at just over 77,000 at the end of October, as per union health ministry’s data.