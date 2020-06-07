Sections
Home / India News / Eight-year-old boy sodomised in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The minor had taken his goats for grazing in a forest when the accused allegedly sodomised him.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Muzaffarnagar

The boy was found unconscious (Shutterstock)

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The boy, who was found unconscious, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, SHO HN Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the boy’s family on Saturday, the minor had taken his goats for grazing in a forest when the accused, identified as Nitu Singh, took him away and allegedly sodomised him.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the 23-year-old accused and a search was underway to nab him, the SHO said.



