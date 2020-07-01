Elderly man in Uttarakhand killed over Rs 1,500, murder caught on camera

Police said the victim’s son had a dispute over a sum of Rs 1,500 f with the accused. (Representative Photo/Getty Images/)

A 60-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death on a busy road in broad daylight by four men over a dispute of Rs 1,500 in Jaspur town of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

A purported video of the crime has since gone viral on social media.

The four accused involved in the crime fled from the scene on foot with one of them wielding a dagger at passers by.

Rajesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kashipur, said, “The deceased was identified as one Guchchan Khan, a resident of Nai Basti colony in Jaspur who was a daily wage earner. He had gone to meet the four accused- Rizwan, Naushad, Danish and Akram near a petrol pump on Tuesday evening to settle a financial dispute of Rs 1,500 between his son Nadeem and them”

“The four had initially called Nadeem but being suspicious something was not right, Khan’s wife sent him to meet the accused. After he reached there to speak to the four, a heated argument broke between them in which suddenly two of them dragged him on the road despite the traffic and stabbed him multiple times with a dagger. Seeing the attack some passersby tried to stop the accused but they wielded the dagger at them before fleeing from the scene leaving behind gravely injured Khan,” said Bhatt.

The victim who had collapsed on the road was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. While the accused were fleeing, a policeman briefly chased the accused but failed to nab them.

Bhatt said Khan’s son lodged a complaint against the four accused in the evening after which they were booked on charges of murder under relevant sections of IPC.

“Police have formed two teams to nab the accused who are absconding. We also questioned at least three persons to know their whereabouts and on the basis of their information, the manhunt is on,” said Bhatt.