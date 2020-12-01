Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Elderly man killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district

Elderly man killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district

This is not the first such attack to be reported from the state, where human-leopard conflict has been increasing. In the first week of November a 21-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Champawat district.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

After the attack, locals present at the spot made a noise due to which the leopard went back to the forest area, but angry locals protested till evening with the deceased’s body on the road. (HT PHOTO.)

A 65-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack on Monday in Chamoli district, forest officials said.

The man was attacked by the leopard on his way to the market on Monday morning in Joshimath block of the district.

After the attack, locals present at the spot made a noise due to which the leopard went back to the forest area, but angry locals protested till evening with the deceased’s body on the road.

JS Suhag, chief wildlife warden of the Uttarakhand forest department said, “I have ordered to install cages in the area to try to capture the leopard. This is the second incident of an attack by a leopard from the area. A few days ago a Nepali worker was attacked by a leopard.”



The senior forest official said that the leopard will be declared a man-eater if any further attacks take place.

This is not the first such attack to be reported from the state, where human-leopard conflict has been increasing. In the first week of November a 21-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Champawat district.

Three women, including a teenager lost their lives in a week in October in Okhalkanda block of Nainital.

On October 21, a 13-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Nainital district when she was going to the forest to cut grass. On October 15, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Jaspur area in US Nagar district when she was playing with her siblings outside her house.

On October 14, a 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Pithoragarh district when she had gone to the forests to cut grass.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Dec 01, 2020 17:20 IST

latest news

Now, two Muzaffarnagar labourers booked under Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law
Dec 01, 2020 17:17 IST
PMK leader Ramadoss to meet TN CM after workers’ stir over 20% quota
Dec 01, 2020 17:19 IST
Delhi HC seeks govt’s stand on safe disposal of swabs used for Covid tests
Dec 01, 2020 17:14 IST
SSC result dates for CHSL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police paper 1, CGL Tier II and other exams released
Dec 01, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.