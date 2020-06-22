Sections
Home / India News / Elderly woman in Almora burnt alive as house catches fire

Elderly woman in Almora burnt alive as house catches fire

Although the woman’s granddaughter raised an alarm, the fire had engulfed the entire house by the time the villagers reached.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times rudrapur

The woman was alone in her house when it caught fire. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

An elderly woman was burnt alive in Uttarakhand’s Almora after a fire broke out in her house on Monday, officials said.

Villagers rushed the spot but could recover only her charred body.

Bhagwani Devi 75, a resident of Binta-Bhantora village in Dwarahat tehsil of Almora was in her house while her sons, Dinesh Joshi, Nand Kishore Joshi and daughter-in-law Vimla were in the agricultural field.

Her granddaughter Neha was working in the cowshed when the fire suddenly broke out trapping the elderly woman. After Neha raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot to rescue her but by that time fire had engulfed the whole house. Her charred body was recovered later, villagers said.



“We rushed to the spot as after we got information about the incident. It is not clear how the house caught fire, but some villagers claimed it was a short circuit and others said the cooking gas cylinder might have leaked,” said RK Pandey, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dwarahat, Almora.

Pandey said the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem to Ranikhet. “Since the house and household materials have been destroyed in the fire relief will be granted to the deceased’s family according to rules”, he said.

This is the second incident of an elderly woman dying in a fire in the Kumaon region in the last two weeks. On June 10, 60-year-old Shanti Devi in Bageshwar had died after fire from bushes that she had set ablaze to clear an agricultural field engulfed her.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sonu Nigam warns T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar in new video
Jun 22, 2020 18:55 IST
Cong leader Bagul is party head in PMC
Jun 22, 2020 18:52 IST
‘Entire nation is delighted by SC’s nod for Rath Yatra in Puri’: Amit Shah
Jun 22, 2020 18:52 IST
CBSE likely to inform Supreme Court on Tuesday about its decision on pending board exams
Jun 22, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.