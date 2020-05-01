Sections
Home / India News / Election Commission decides to hold polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council before May 27

Election Commission decides to hold polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council before May 27

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday decided that the polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held before May 27, reported news agency ANI. Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari had...

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thackeray was not member of the state legislature when he took oath as chief minister of November 28. (HT File Photo )

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday decided that the polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held before May 27, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari had requested the ECI for the election to nine seats of the Legislative Council in order to end the political uncertainty in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, who is stranded in the United States due to lockdown, join the meeting via video conferencing.

Thackeray was not member of the state legislature when he took oath as chief minister of November 28. As per the provisions under the Constitution, he was supposed to get elected to state legislative assembly or council within six months, that is by May 27. Thackeray planned to contest the election to the council as nine members were retiring on April 24. However the election was postponed by the EC due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
May 01, 2020 11:21 IST
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
May 01, 2020 11:16 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
May 01, 2020 11:25 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST

latest news

One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
‘High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’: Health ministry
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Covid-19 patient recovers in Himachal, seven active cases remain
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.