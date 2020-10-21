Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / EC sends notice to Kamal Nath for ‘item’ jibe, asks him to explain stand in 48 hrs

EC sends notice to Kamal Nath for ‘item’ jibe, asks him to explain stand in 48 hrs

The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to Congress leader Kamal Nath for his “item” jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 18:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath (HT file photo)

The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to Congress leader Kamal Nath for his “item” jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi.

The commission has asked the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister to explain his stand in the next 48 hours.

Taking objection to the remark, the commission mentioned in the notice that the Model Code of Conduct, which is in place due to bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, provides that no party shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate the existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities.

Addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for the November 3 by-election in Gwalior’s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath had said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.



The remarks have triggered an outrage with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Kamal Nath.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday disapproved of Nath’s remark, saying it was ‘unfortunate’.

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark.

Chouhan wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath’s remarks and remove him from all party posts.

Kamal Nath has expressed regret over his remark and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EC sends notice to Kamal Nath for ‘item’ jibe, asks him to explain stand in 48 hrs
Oct 21, 2020 18:44 IST
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Oct 21, 2020 17:09 IST
IPL live score: Minutes away from toss in KKR-RCB clash
Oct 21, 2020 18:48 IST
Assam Rifles jawan killed after team ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh
Oct 21, 2020 17:47 IST

latest news

India gifts a submarine to Myanmar, gains edge over China
Oct 21, 2020 18:49 IST
This cat loves being pampered and the feline’s face shows it. Watch
Oct 21, 2020 18:45 IST
Lawyer shot 6 times in Bihar’s Gopalganj survives in Gorakhpur hospital
Oct 21, 2020 18:49 IST
Donald Trump abruptly leaves CBS interview after 45 minutes
Oct 21, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.