EC sends notice to Kamal Nath for ‘item’ jibe, asks him to explain stand in 48 hrs

The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to Congress leader Kamal Nath for his “item” jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi.

The commission has asked the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister to explain his stand in the next 48 hours.

Taking objection to the remark, the commission mentioned in the notice that the Model Code of Conduct, which is in place due to bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, provides that no party shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate the existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities.

Addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for the November 3 by-election in Gwalior’s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath had said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.

The remarks have triggered an outrage with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Kamal Nath.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday disapproved of Nath’s remark, saying it was ‘unfortunate’.

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark.

Chouhan wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath’s remarks and remove him from all party posts.

Kamal Nath has expressed regret over his remark and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.