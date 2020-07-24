Sections
Election Commission to announce schedule of bypolls at ‘appropriate time’

A total of 57 bypolls --56 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency -- are due.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

An EC spokesperson tweeted that “a decision to hold by-elections in assembly and parliamentary constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today (on Friday).” (PTI)

The Election Commission on Friday said it will announce the schedule for holding by-elections to assembly and Lok Sabha seats at an “appropriate time”.

But the Commission did not specify whether the decision has been taken for all pending by-elections.

The announcement came after the poll panel decided to defer eight bypolls -- seven assembly and one Lok Sabha seat -- citing floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.



The six-month deadline to hold these eight bypolls was ending on September 7.

The remaining 49 bypolls are due after September.

An EC spokesperson tweeted that “a decision to hold by-elections in assembly and parliamentary constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today (on Friday).” “The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time,” the spokesperson said without specifying whether the decision pertained to all 57 bypolls or the eight deferred due to pandemic and floods.

