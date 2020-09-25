Sections
Election Commission to hold press conference at 12.30pm, Bihar poll dates to be announced

The polls to elect a new 243-member assembly are likely to be held in October.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 12.30pm on Friday (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for Bihar assembly election 2020 in a press conference scheduled at 12.30pm on Friday.

The polls to elect a new 243-member assembly are likely to be held in October. They will be held in more than one phase, keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms. These elections are first to be conducted since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The ECI has issued a set of strict guidelines for the polls.

“Hand gloves shall be provided to all the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing button of EVM for voting,” it said, adding that face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields and personal protective equipment kits “shall be used during the electoral process ensuring social distancing norms”.

Electors will stand six feet-apart at polling booths, in line with health ministry guidelines. Soap, water and hand sanitizers will be made available at the entry point. Thermal scanning will also be conducted at all polling booths.

