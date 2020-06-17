Sections
Home / India News / Election Commission to take strict action against candidates filing false affidavits

Election Commission to take strict action against candidates filing false affidavits

In a meeting, chaired by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and attended by election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, the issue was discussed at length.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo. (AFP)

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday decided to take strict action against candidates filing false affidavits during the nomination process.

In a meeting, chaired by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and attended by election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, the issue was discussed at length.

“Filing of false affidavits by candidates during the nomination process, in terms of false or incomplete information, is a key challenge as it undermines the rights of voters to be fully informed about their political representatives,” the the EC said in a statement.

Also read: State ECs hold mock elections, gear up for Rajya Sabha polls



Affidavits mandate that a candidate disclose any criminal antecedents, assets and liabilities and educational qualifications. Subsequently, the Commission in 2013, decided that the assets and liabilities of the candidates, as filed in their affidavits, would be verified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).



“The Commission has today decided to robustly address this challenge to further ensure free, fair and ethical elections in the country,” the statement said.

The Commission has further decided to refer the cases to investigating authorities on a case-to-case basis.

“Now, Commission has reviewed this position and decided that, in pursuit of a level-playing field, it will take cognisance of complaints, which indicate serious omission on the part of the candidate, and refer such matters to the relevant investigating authorities on a case-to-case basis,” it added.

In September 2018, the EC had also asked the central government to make filing a false affidavit a “corrupt practice” under electoral law after the Congress party approached the Commission over “incomplete information” furnished by home minister Amit Shah.

While the Supreme Court had earlier in the same month observed that filing a false affidavit is “in-principle a corrupt practice”, it had added that it couldn’t direct the Parliament to include it. As of now, bribery, appeal on grounds of religion, race and caste, creating enmity between people on the basis of religion, race and caste are considered corrupt practices under section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ronit Roy opens up about suffering from depression, turning to alcohol
Jun 17, 2020 13:58 IST
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Jun 17, 2020 13:58 IST
503 isolation coaches in Delhi, 960 overall; Railways ramp up Covid-19 treatment infra
Jun 17, 2020 13:57 IST
AIIB approves USD 750 million loan to India for Covid-19 response
Jun 17, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.