Election commissioner Ashok Lavasa appointed vice president of Asian Development Bank

Election commissioner Ashok Lavasa appointed vice president of Asian Development Bank

Ashok Lavasa assumed charge as Election Commissioner of India on January 23, 2018.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi,

Prior to his appointment as election commissioner, Ashok Lavasa played a critical role in running of several ministries at varying points of time in his career (PTI)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed election commissioner Ashok Lavasa, as its vice-president. Lavasa will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on August 31.

“ADB has appointed Ashok Lavasa as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships. He will succeed Diwakar Gupta, whose term will end on 31 August,” Asian Development Bank said.

Lavasa, who is the senior most poll official after chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, was due to take over the commission in 2021.

According to EC officials close to Lavasa, the news came as a surprise. However, officials added that he was being considered for the job.



“He was being considered for a position, however, no call had been taken as of yet,” said an EC official close to Lavasa. “The news came this morning.”

It was not immediately clear if Lavasa has said yes to the offer. ADB, the regional development bank established in 1966 aims to eradicate extreme poverty and achieve an inclusive and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.

A former poll official added that the last time an election commissioner quit was in 1973, when Nagendra Singh, the then chief election commissioner, resigned to join the International Court of Justice.

The election commissioner was one of the key dissenters when the poll body took a call on whether or not to give a ‘clean-chit’ to prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for speeches violating the model code conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Prior to his appointment as election commissioner, Lavasa played a critical role in running of several ministries at varying points of time in his career. Among his highlights, he was also held the union finance secretary job.

Lavasa has an MBA degree from Southern Cross University in Australia, and MPhil in Defense and Strategic Studies degree from the University of Madras. He completed his Bachelor of Arts Degree with English Honors and a Master of Arts in English Literature from Delhi University.

