Sections
Home / India News / Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC

Elections to pending 18 Rajya Sabha seats on June 19: EC

The Election Commission, which had earlier deferred the elections scheduled for March 26, has decided to give its nod for filling the 18 seats.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:55 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker cleans the lawn at Parliament House, during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Elections to fill 18 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha will be held on June 19, said a person aware of details.

The Election Commission, which had earlier deferred the elections scheduled for March 26, has decided to give its nod for filling the 18 seats.

According to the person aware of details, polling will be conducted for filling four seats each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

The counting of votes will be conducted on the same day.



The commission also decided that the chief secretaries will depute a senior officer from each of the states to ensure that extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

Earlier this year, 55 vacancies has arisen in the upper house of Parliament, and 37 members were elected unopposed. The oath-taking ceremony of these 37 is yet to take place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Jun 01, 2020 18:30 IST
AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without charging base fare to doctors amid pandemic
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
Nigerian among six held with 3.5kg heroin in Mohali
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
With CM nod to Covid cess on liquor, Punjab to mop up ₹145 cr revenue
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.