Elephant calf falls into well in Ramgarh, reunited with herd after rescue

Elephant calf falls into well in Ramgarh, reunited with herd after rescue

DFO Ramgarh, Ved Prakash Kamboj, said the elephant calf fell into a low deep well in paddy farmland in a remote village under Gola block but was rescued safely by a forest department team with the help of local villagers and was later happily reunited with the herd.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Ramgarh

An elephant calf fell into a low deep well in paddy farmland but was rescued safely by a forest department team with the help of local villagers (AP| Representative Image)

A six-month-old elephant calf was rescued and reunited with its mother and herd after it fell into a well in a paddy field in Lipiya village of Ramgarh district on Friday, a forest official said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ramgarh, Ved Prakash Kamboj said the elephant calf fell into a low deep well in paddy farmland in a remote village under Gola block of the district but was rescued safely by a forest department team with the help of local villagers and the calf was later happily reunited with its mother and herd.

A herd of tuskers with the calf rushed to paddy farmland in search of food and the calf slipped and fell into a well early on Friday, said an official.

He said the forest department team rushed to the village and started rescue operation with help of locals, rescued the calf safely and reunited him with his herd, who was waiting for the calf in the nearby paddy field.

