Elephant dies after being hit by train in Odisha’s Sambalpur

An adult tusker - roaming in search of food with a herd - was killed when it was run over by an express train in Odisha’s Sambalpur district early Monday. This is the second incident this month.

East Coast Railway officials said the Puri-Surat Express hit the tusker at Bhabanipali village between Hatibari and Maneswar Railway stations under Sambalpur division at around 2 am. The collision derailed the engine. However, passengers on-board and the railway crew members, including the loco pilots, were safe.

Sources said the train was moving at a speed of around 50 km/hr when the accident took place.

Sambalpur Divisional Railway Manager Pradeep Kumar said following the accident, railway communication on the route was disrupted.

“An Accident Relief Train rushed to the spot and pulled all coaches of the Puri-Surat Express train to Hatibari station. At least two trains on that route were stopped midway,” he said.

Divisional Forest Officer of Sambalpur, Sanjeet Kumar said the train appeared to be moving at a higher speed than what was advised. “The railway authorities had been cautioned regarding the elephant movement. Sign boards mentioning elephant movement areas have also been put up near the railway track. The accident is being investigated,” he said.

On December 5, a 12-year-old tusker in Sambalpur district was killed after getting hit by an express train. In the last 10 years, 28 elephants have been killed in Odisha after getting hit by trains.

Wildlife activist Biswajit Mohanty said elephants continued to be killed by trains due to the forest department’s failure in fixing responsibility.

“If a train hits an elephant at 50 km/hr speed there’s no chance the elephant will survive. From initial assessment, it seems the train driver was violating the speed protocol. The forest department needs to fix responsibility and recommend action against the erring railway officials.”

Since April 1 this year, 47 elephants have died in the state due to reasons such as electrocution, poaching and after getting hit by running trains and trucks.

Similarly, 70 people have died in human-elephant conflict while 76 have been injured in 122 encounters. Wildlife activists fear the casualties may increase in the next few months as paddy harvest season has begun.