Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Elephant dies after getting electrocuted in Uttarakhand

Elephant dies after getting electrocuted in Uttarakhand

The elephant’s death is direct dereliction of duties by electricity officials, said the village head where the elephant’s body was found.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

The electrocuted elephant lying in the field. (HT Photo)

A male elephant was likely electrocuted in a village near Lalkuan in Nainital district on Monday morning, said forest officials.

RP Joshi, range officer of Gaula range in Terai east forest division, said, “We rushed to the spot after villagers said that an elephant had been electrocuted. We informed the higher authorities so that veterinarians could conduct a post-mortem examination.”

On Monday morning, villagers of Bachachi Dharma spotted an elephant lying in a field. When they approached it, they noticed there was no movement in the pachyderm, while a high tension line was passing through the spot where the elephant was found.

Rukmani Negi, village head of Bachachi Dharma village, said, “The forest officials were told about the incident and they took the elephant’s body into possession. We have requested the electricity department several times to tighten the lines but it has not been done. The elephant’s death is direct dereliction of duties by electricity officials.”



On November 24, a 35-year-old male elephant that was successfully radio-collared in Haridwar forest division in October died due to electrocution. In the second week of November, a female elephant had died in the Lachhiwala forest range of Dehradun due to electrocution.

In July, the carcass of a 25-year-old wild tusker was spotted in the forests of Almora forest division, a day after it was radio-collared.

The Uttarakhand government had earlier this year reported that elephant numbers crossed the 2,000 mark in the state after a recently concluded elephant estimation process. The state reported a 29.9% increase since 2015, and reported a total of 2,026 elephants.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
by Shishir Gupta
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Mohnish Bahl: My daughter Pranutan has got everything on her own
by Rishabh Suri
Elephant dies after getting electrocuted in Uttarakhand
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.