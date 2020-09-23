Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Elephant electrocuted in Chhattisgarh, 9th death in last four months

Elephant electrocuted in Chhattisgarh, 9th death in last four months

Chhattisgarh state forest department had earlier flagged elephant deaths in Dharamjaigarh area in Raigarh district and listed measures to reduce elephant casualties.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:16 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

Several elephants have died due to electrocution. (HT FILE PHOTO )

A wild elephant got electrocuted in Chhattisgarh after coming in contact with a live electrical wire in Dharamjaigarh forest division of Raigarh district on Wednesday.

The elephant’s carcass was recovered from a farm at Medharmar village, a senior forest official said.

The owner of the farm had laid live wires for running an electric borewell which the elephant ran into and was killed. The pachyderm’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

This is the ninth elephant death in the state in the last four months.



In June, six elephants died in four districts of the state. While the carcasses of two tuskers were recovered from the Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district, another elephant was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur district.

Two elephants were electrocuted in Dharamjaigarh under Raigarh district and a calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

One elephant died in July in Jashpur district of the state.

Following the fatalities, the state forest department in July issued orders to divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dharamjaigarh in Raigarh district, where maximum elephants have been electrocuted in the last ten years, to take necessary steps to contain such incidents.

Also Read: Private hospitals in Chhattisgarh overcharging patients to face action, says report

The order said the forest department should ensure that the 11 KV electric lines, which have been instrumental in causing the deaths, should be 7.5 meters above the ground-level and insulated electric wires were used in these areas.

The department has also directed the forest officers to coordinate with Chhattisgarh state power corporation to find out each and every illegal connection or live wire in these areas frequented by the elephants.

In the last decade, the state has recorded an increase in its wildlife population including elephants, whose number rose from 225 to 290, as per the state forest department.

North Chhattisgarh is home to around 240 wild elephants, which roam in plains of the state. Several reports of human-elephant conflicts surfaced in the last few years in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sep 23, 2020 15:38 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Sep 23, 2020 15:53 IST
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 14:38 IST
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
Sep 23, 2020 15:37 IST

latest news

SFI demands more time, free internet for CU students writing UG final semester exams
Sep 23, 2020 16:23 IST
Ganga’s water did not improve during lockdown; less flow may have deteriorated quality
Sep 23, 2020 16:23 IST
Mitchell Marsh ruled out of tournament, SRH name replacement
Sep 23, 2020 16:27 IST
Elephant electrocuted in Chhattisgarh, 9th death in last four months
Sep 23, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.