Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Elephant run over by train in Odisha

Elephant run over by train in Odisha

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal gave three months’ time to the Odisha government to submit an action plan on elephant corridors in the state

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:53 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar

With elephant corridors getting squeezed due to mining and rapid industrialisation, more and more elephants in Odisha are straying to human habitations for food and getting run over by speeding trains. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A 12-year-old elephant in Sambalpur district died after it was hit by an express train on Saturday evening.

Sanjeet Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sambalpur, said the elephant, part of a herd, came in front of Rourkela Intercity Express near the Gadgabagal bridge between Jujumura and Hatibari railway stations on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at around 6:30 pm, said the DFO.

“An enquiry on location and circumstances of the accident has been initiated. The fault of railway department or forest field staff is also being looked into,” he said. The other herds moving near the railway tracks are being monitored and precautionary alarm has been raised with the Railways officials in the region, he added.

With elephant corridors getting squeezed due to mining and rapid industrialisation, more and more elephants in Odisha are straying to human habitations for food and getting run over by speeding trains. Early this week, two elephants had died of electrocution after coming in contact with a livewire trap laid by bushmeat poachers.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal gave three months’ time to the Odisha government to submit an action plan on elephant corridors in the state. NGT, which was hearing a petition filed by wildlife NGO Wildlife Society of Orissa, had earlier directed that an action plan with specific timelines be prepared by the state government.

Wildlife conservation NGO Asia Nature Conservation Foundation, which had graded 14 elephant corridors in the state according to their functional existence and ecological feasibility, had said that there is an urgent need to protect and augment the traditional movement paths to neutralise the increasing trend of elephant-human conflicts, wherever feasible.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Dec 06, 2020 10:43 IST
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:48 IST
Economy to reach pre-Covid-levels by end of FY2022: Niti Aayog
Dec 06, 2020 12:08 IST

latest news

India Inc borrowings from foreign markets down 41% to $2.03 billion in Oct
Dec 06, 2020 12:04 IST
Weight-loss surgeries may weaken bone health, suggests study
Dec 06, 2020 12:04 IST
Live Score, 2nd T20: India favourites to wrap up series against Australia
Dec 06, 2020 12:07 IST
Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, may improve over next 2 days: IMD
Dec 06, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.