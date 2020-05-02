Eleven empowered groups reshuffled

The panel earlier had three officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and now there will be just two PMO representatives (PTI)

The Narendra Modi government on Friday reshuffled the eleven empowered groups set up to control the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The decision comes after the recent mega reshuffle of bureaucrats. While some groups will be headed by new secretaries, at least two have been pruned, indicating a shift in focus as the Centre extended the lockdown for the second time.

The secretary of the department of economic affairs, Tarun Bajaj, will lead the group on economy and welfare affairs, replacing his predecessor, Atanu Chakraborty, who retired. New rural development secretary NN Sinha has also been made a part of the group. Amit Khare, the new I&B secretary, will lead the panel on information communication and public awareness. He was earlier heading the panel on public grievances and suggestions, which has been pruned. It will now be headed by administrative reforms and public grievances secretary K Shivaji.

The panel earlier had three officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and now there will be just two PMO representatives. The terms and references of the panels remain the same.