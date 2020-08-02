Sections
Home / India News / Eleven killed as 70-tonne crane collapses at Vizag’s shipyard

Eleven killed as 70-tonne crane collapses at Vizag’s shipyard

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:04 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu,

Hyderabad

Eleven people died on the spot when a 70-tonne jetty crane crashed on them at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a Government of India undertaking, at Visakhapatnam on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Visakhapatnam district collector V Vinay Chand told reporters that the accident happened when the workers were testing the load capability of the crane. The base portion and the overhead cabin got separated, resulting in the collapse of the crane on the ground, he said.

All the 11 workers were crushed to death as they came under the iron equipment. While one victim could not be identified immediately, the other 10 were identified as R Venkat Rao, Chaitanya, Ramu, P V Ratnam, P Naga Demudu, Satyaraj, Shiva Kumar, P Bhaskar, K Jagan and K Prasad.



The collector, who inspected the site, said that the jetty crane was originally erected by Anupam Cranes of Mumbai two years ago, but had not been commissioned for regular operations.

Later, HSL outsourced the crane operation to Greenfield Company which co-opted Lead Engineers and Squad7 Company for its maintenance. “These contractors have commenced full load trials now and the testing was being done when the tragedy occurred,” Vinay Chand added.

There were 10 people in the cabin of the crane: three employees of Greenfield company, two of Lead Engineers and one from Squad7, apart from four permanent employees of HSL.

“All of them died when the cabin crashed. One other person who is yet to be identified also died. The bodies have been retrieved and sent for post-mortem,” he said, adding that no one else was injured in the mishap.

Vinay Chand said the HSL had initiated an inquiry by an internal committee, headed by its director (operations), while chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an independent probe by a committee of engineers, comprising heads of departments of civil, mechanical and electrical engineering of Andhra Engineering College, to investigate the cause of the crane accident.

“The committees will probe if there is human negligence led to the mishap,” the collector said.

