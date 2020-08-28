Elgar Parishad accused Sudha Bhardwaj’s bail application rejected

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the interim bail application of Elgar Parishad case accused Prof Sudha Bharadwaj, who is lodged in Byculla Women’s jail after taking note of assurances from the state that Bharadwaj’s health was being monitoried continuously and she was being provided adequate medical attention.

The court perused the affidavit filed by the state which included the latest medical report of August 21, wherein Bharadwaj’s vital parameters are shown to be normal. The court also noted the undertaking by the state that if the need arose, Bharadwaj would be shifted to a super speciality hospital like was done in the case of another accused P Vara Vara Rao.

The division bench of justice R D Dhanuka and justice V G Bisht, while hearing the bail application of Bharadwaj, was informed by advocate Ragini Ahuja that there was a contradiction in the July 21 and August 21 medical reports of Bharadwaj.

Ahuja pointed out that while the July report said that her vital parameters were on the higher side and she had heart ischemia, the August report stated that her vital parameters were normal and the aspect of heart ischemia was left out. Ahuja questioned the omission claiming the condition of heart ischemia could not be remedied without proper treatment.

The state, however, stated that Bharadwaj’s health was being monitored round the clock and she was being provided proper medication for her co-morbidities. The affidavit further said that the administration was bound to provide all the necessary medical facilities to Bharadwaj and if the need arose, she would be shifted to Sir J J hospital or even a super speciality hospital in the same way as was done in the case of another Elgar Parishad accused, P Vara Vara Rao, who is lodged in Taloja jail.

Also Read: Varavara Rao discharged from Nanavati Hospital, returns to Taloja jail

After perusing the August 21 report and comparing it with the July 21 report, the bench observed that there was no contradiction in the two reports and stated that since Bharadwaj was being provided round-the-clock monitoring and the necessary medication for her co-morbidities, it was not inclined to grant her bail and hence rejected it.

Bharadwaj had approached the HC on June 11 after a special NIA court had rejected her interim bail application on the grounds of health. Bharadwaj had submitted that she suffered from various co-morbidities and due to overcrowding in the Byculla Women’s prison, she was susceptible to contracting the Covid infection, hence she should be granted bail.