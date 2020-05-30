Sections
Elgar Parishad case: Court asks JJ Hospital to submit report on P Varavara Rao’s health

Updated: May 30, 2020 15:11 IST

By HT correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Varavara Rao escorted by Mumbai police as taken from the Arthur road jail to the session court for the court hearing, in Mumbai, on Friday 28 Feb, 2020. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT)

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday asked a hospital in Mumbai to submit a report on P Varavara Rao’s health by June 2, when it is scheduled to hear the bail plea of the 81-year-old Telugu poet arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

Rao’s family approached the special court on Saturday for direction to JJ Hospital for his detailed medical report. The activist, who has various ailments, was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening after he fell unconscious.

His family was informed about the hospitalisation on Friday evening. They sought the direction from the court to the hospital in the plea filed through lawyers Nilesh Ukey and Arif Siddiqui.

Rao had earlier moved a plea for interim bail on the ground of the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in prisons and the court had asked authorities at Taloja Jail to provide his medical reports. However, when the case came up for hearing on May 28, authorities failed to submit the report.



The court then sent a reminder to Taloja Jail to submit the report and scheduled the hearing on June 2. In the meantime, Rao’s health deteriorated and he was taken to the hospital.

Rao was arrested by Pune Police in November 2018 claiming he had direct nexus with the top underground leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) group.

The police also said he wanted to procure arms via Nepal and Manipur and that he was in direct touch with top Maoist leader Ganapathy. The case was transferred to NIA in February 2020.

