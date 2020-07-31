Elgar Parishad case: Vernon back in Taloja jail after testing negative for Covid, Dr Teltumbde’s report awaited

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has directed Maharashtra government to inform the family members of academic and civil rights activist Dr. Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case, about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test results.

Dr. Teltumbde had undergone the Covid-19 test on Thursday.

The counsel for the other co-accused, Vernon Gonsalves, informed the court that his client had tested Covid-19 negative earlier this week and also spoke to his family members to convey his well-being to them.

However, Dr. Teltumbde’s family members are anxious, as his Covid-19 test results are still awaited and he has not spoken to them yet.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare, who represented the Maharashtra government, informed the court that Dr. Teltumbde’s Covid-19 test result would be made available on Saturday.

The court will hear the case next on August 4, when the state government will also submit Dr. Teltumbde’s Covid-19 test report.

An HC division bench, comprising Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht, while hearing the plea of Gonsalves and Dr. Teltumbde seeking directions to the jail authorities to test them for SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, was informed by senior advocate Mihir Desai on Friday that Gonsalves had been tested for the viral infection and the results had come negative.

Desai further submitted that Gonsalves is back in the normal barracks at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on completion of his mandatory quarantine period.

Last week, Gonsalves and Dr. Teltumbde had pleaded with the court to allow them to undergo Covid-19 tests after fellow accused and reputed Telugu poet and social activist P Varavara Rao (81) was found to be infected with the viral infection over two weeks ago.

Gonsalves was helping Rao with his day-to-day activities in Taloja Jail because of the latter’s advanced age and Dr. Teltumbde is also lodged in the same prison.

Rao is undergoing treatment at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital after he had tested Covid-19 positive.