Elghar Parishad case: Hany Babu sent to judicial custody

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday remanded Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil (54), an associate professor in the department of English with the Delhi University (DU) and a co-accused in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case, to judicial custody until August 21.

Tharayil, who was arrested on July 28, was produced before the special NIA court on Friday morning following the lapse of his NIA custody.

NIA, which took charge of the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case from the Pune Police in February, did not seek the DU associate professor’s further custody and requested the court to remand him to judicial custody.

The court acceded to NIA’s plea and remanded him to judicial custody until August 21.

The prosecution has alleged that Tharayil is one of the co-conspirators in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case.

NIA has also claimed that Tharayil was in touch with those connected to the Manipur-based insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party–Military Council (KCP – MC).

The central agency has reportedly found that the accused was in contact with Paikhomba Meitei, secretary, information and publicity, military affairs, KCP (MC), an organisation banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amended Act, 2019.

NIA has reportedly recovered data from the DU academician, which showed that Meithei had shared the interview with the former general secretary of CPI (Maoist), Muppala Lakshman Rao, alias Ganapathi.

The agency also claimed that Tharayil was actively involved in raising funds to help the outlawed Maoist rebels’ release from prisons.