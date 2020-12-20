Emergency response support system launched in Manipur

ERSS, which seeks to enable a pan-India, single, internationally recognized number ‘112’ based emergency response mechanism was inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Image via Twitter)

An Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) was launched at the State Police Control Room at 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles complex, Imphal on Saturday.

ERSS, which seeks to enable a pan-India, single, internationally recognized number ‘112’ based emergency response mechanism was inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Singh tweeted: “Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is launched today at the Manipur Police Control Room at 1st Bn. Manipur Rifles complex. ERSS is the vision of Govt. of India to launch an integrated emergency response system with a single emergency number 112 #Dial 112 for all emergencies.”