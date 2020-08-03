‘Emotional message’: PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar share Raksha Bandhan greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s timeless nightingale and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar exchanged Raksha Bandhan greetings on Monday. The prime minister described Mangeshkar’s message as emotional and said it has infused him with inspiration and immense energy.

“Lata Didi, this emotional message of yours on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is an inspiration and energy. With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, our country will touch new heights and achieve new successes. May you be healthy and live long, this is my prayer to God,” PM Modi tweeted.

In a video message, Mangeshkar said she couldn’t send her Rakhi to PM Modi because of the Covid-19 crisis. She lauded the prime minister for his tireless work toward the growth and development of the country.

“The countrymen will never forget your work and your words. Lakhs and crores of women of this country have raised their hands toward you today on the occasion of Rakhi but are unable to tie the thread. Today, I want you to promise us that you will take the country to greater heights,” she said in her message which included glimpses of her interactions with PM Modi on various occasions.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi acknowledged Rakhi greetings from spiritual and humanitarian leader Mata Amritanandamayi and said that blessings from her and India’s ‘nari shakti’ (woman power) give him strength.

“Respected @Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress,” he tweeted.